Howdy Modi in Houston: Ahead of the big event Howdy Modi, Kashmiri Pandits living in Houston thanked PM Narendra Modi for scrapping Article 370 and dividing Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. The Howdy Modi event starts at 8:30 pm in the US and thousands of Indian diaspora will be attending the event.

Howdy Modi in Houston: Kashmiri Pandits of Houston met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today ahead of the grand Howdy Modi event and thanked him for Article 370 move. They also mentioned that 7 lakh Kashmiri Pandits are grateful to him and his government for taking this bold step. While talking to them, PM was also seen reciting Namaste Sharade Devi shloka.

In addition, Kashmiri Pandits presented a memorandum to the PM Modi and requested him to set up a task force under Home Ministry to bring the members of the community together and to deport the Kashmiri Pandits back to where they belong. One of Kashmiri Pandits got emotional and kissed PM Modi’s hand for scrapping Article 370 and also thanked him on the behalf 7 lakh other Kashmiri Pandits who have suffered a lot.

PM Modi is currently in the US to attend the Howdy Modi event and he received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora. Apart from Kashmiri pandits, PM was seen interacting with the Sikh community and Dawoodi Bohra community members as well. As per reports, Modi said to the Kashmiri Pandits that they have suffered a lot and a new Kashmir will be built with this move. Also, Modi accepted their memorandum gladly.

One of the Kashmiri man named Kaul asserted that they are glad about the bold decision of Modi’s government to scrap Article 370 and dividing Jammu and Kashmir into different Union Territories. He also added that this is a historic move and all Kashmiri Pandits are happy about it and will help the government to build a peaceful Kashmir.

