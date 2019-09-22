US President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a 30-minute speech to the Indian-Americans in Houston on Sunday. Reports said the US president will spend 100 minutes at the event and will be present in the audience during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

US President Donald Trump may give a 30-minute speech on India and Indian-Americans at the Howdy, Modi! event in World’s energy capital Houston. US officials have mentioned that the event will refresh the relationship between two democracies.

Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States will not only make a guest appearance at the diaspora event. The US President, who as a presidential candidate in 2016 claimed himself the best friend of India, is coming to Houston to appear the Howdy, Modi event.

According to the schedule that has been released by the White House on Saturday, Trump will attend the event and spend around 100 minutes at the NRG stadium. However, the exact duration of the US President’s speech has not been confirmed yet from the White House official, but it is expected that Trump will deliver a half an hour speech at the event. The US President will be sitting in the audience during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech.

Around 50,000 Indian-Americans will come to attend the event. Eminent Indian-American community leader from Indiana Bharat Barai said by coming to Houston and attending the Howdy Modi event, Donald Trump won the hearts of the Indian-American community of the country. The US President will get more votes from the Indian-Americans in the 2020 presidential elections.

Barai, who is a close friend of Prime Minister Modi, had organized the PM Modi’s Madison Square Garden event in 2014. He said leaders of the World’s two largest democracies addressing more than 50,000 people from one stage is a historic event. He added the Howdy Modi event will cement the US-India relationship.

