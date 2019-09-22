Howdy Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, September 22, would be addressing more than 50,000 Indian-Americans at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Indian Prime Minister would be accompanied by the United States President Donald Trump and both the world leaders would be addressing the Indian diaspora at around 8:30 pm (IST). The reports say the event would be held for around 3 hours where PM Modi and President Trump would be addressing Indian-Americans’ problems and plans for their development.

The show would comprise several performances including folk songs and dances, Indian classical performances, Gujarati Dandiya dance, and other performances. Reports say over a thousand Gujaratis residing in the US have been preparing for the special performance to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, this meeting between PM Modi and President Trump ahead of the 74th United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) would be an important one and both the leaders have been scheduled to talk on energy import and export.

Ahead of the event, Texas India Forum (TIF) spokesperson Priti Dawra told the media that the event would be a grand celebration of unity and culture of India and America, where PM Modi and President Trump would talk about strong growing relations between India and the United States.

The entry gates would open at 3 hours before the scheduled time for the event.

Live Updates

