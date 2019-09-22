Howdy Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, September 22, would be addressing more than 50,000 Indian-Americans at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Indian Prime Minister would be accompanied by the United States President Donald Trump and both the world leaders would be addressing the Indian diaspora at around 8:30 pm (IST). The reports say the event would be held for around 3 hours where PM Modi and President Trump would be addressing Indian-Americans’ problems and plans for their development.
The show would comprise several performances including folk songs and dances, Indian classical performances, Gujarati Dandiya dance, and other performances. Reports say over a thousand Gujaratis residing in the US have been preparing for the special performance to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Notably, this meeting between PM Modi and President Trump ahead of the 74th United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) would be an important one and both the leaders have been scheduled to talk on energy import and export.
Ahead of the event, Texas India Forum (TIF) spokesperson Priti Dawra told the media that the event would be a grand celebration of unity and culture of India and America, where PM Modi and President Trump would talk about strong growing relations between India and the United States.
The entry gates would open at 3 hours before the scheduled time for the event.
To welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a special NaMo thali has been prepared with all dishes made up of pure desi ghee to preserve the authentic Indian taste.
A Sindhi activist released a video on social media saying people of Sindh have come to Houston with a message of human rights violations by Pakistan. He said when PM Modi and President Trump would pass through people would urge them for help and tell them that they want freedom from Pakistan.
#WATCH US: Sindhi activist, Zafar, speaks of human rights violations by Pak. Says "Sindhi people have come here in Houston with a message. When Modi ji passes through here in morning we'll be here with our message that we want freedom. We hope Modi ji & President Trump helps us." pic.twitter.com/kJJWMyucWD— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019
Kashmiri Pandit community member Surinder Kaul said PM Modi has assured them to build new Kashmir as they have suffered a lot. Kaul added that he presented a memorandum on behalf of the whole community and PM accepted that happily.
Surinder Kaul, representing Kashmiri Pandit community: PM told us you've suffered a lot together we've to build new Kashmir. Our youth presented him the messages that the community have prepared for him. I presented a memorandum on behalf of the community. He gladly accepted that pic.twitter.com/Z1IPuv9ZA0— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019
People have started coming to the NRG Stadium in Houston where PM Narendra Modi and US President Donal Trump would be addressing Indian-Americans.
USA: People start gathering outside NRG stadium in Houston, Texas, to attend #HowdyModi event, say, ''We are excited to see Modi, expect to hear from him, & get words of wisdom from him because he is an inspiration for the country and people around the globe.'' pic.twitter.com/GH7zFOcLRG— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019