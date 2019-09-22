Howdy Modi: Special NaMo thalis are being prepared for PM Narendra Modi at Houston. All the dishes in this thali are made up from desi ghee to preserve the authentic Indian taste.

Howdy Modi: Houston is all set to welcome India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grand and popular event Howdy, Modi. A Housten chef, Kiran Verma has prepared a special NaMo thali which would be offered to him at the hotel where he is staying to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly(UNGA).

These NaMo thalis are being prepared to give a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi as there was no special demand made by the PM. These special NaMo thalis will be prepared by the chef Kiran Verma.

Significantly, there will be two types of NaMo thali including NaMo thali mithai and NaMo thali sewri. Both thalis contain selected food items based on deep research done by the chef Kiran Verma on PM Modi’s food preferences.

Chef Kiran Verma said that she did a lot of research before preparing this special thali for PM Modi, her research included what PM Modi likes to eat, she saw the interviews of Modi and also observed PM Modi’s mother offer him to eat on his birthday.

Chef Verma has not revealed all items in the thali but she revealed some items like Methi thepla, Samosa with mint chutney, Khandvi, Khichdi, and Kachori with imli ki chutney. NaMo thali will also contain some sweet delicacies such as Gajar ka halwa, Kheer, Rasmalai, Shrikhand, and Gulab Jamun.

PM Modi left for a seven-day long visit to the United States that is from September 21 to 27. This visit of PM Modi focuses on magnifying the bilateral ties among the countries. PM Modi’s schedule includes various engagements such as addressing the Indian diaspora at the Howdy Modi event.

