Howdy Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22, Sunday will address at the grand Howdy, Modi event, accompanying US President Donald Trump on stage in Houston today. Atleast, 50,000 people are expected to attend the grand event. PM Modi arrived Houston on September 21, 2019 Saturday for a week-long tour to the United States. Tour involves several bilateral meetings and an address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Here are 10 highlights of Howdy Modi event which are important to remember:

Stage sharing with Donald Trump: Organised in Houston by expat Indians, at Howdy, Modi event, Mr Trump will share the stage with him to acknowledge the expanding growing India-US ties. Houstan rally: Donald Trump will attend the Houston rally along with PM Modi to symbolise a special gesture in order to give significance to the bond between the two countries as per White House statement. Grand cultural show: US lawmakers, prominent Indian Americans and 400 artistes will be present at the cultural show. NaMo Thali: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Howdy, Modi. A Housten chef, Kiran Verma had prepared a special NaMo thali offering to him at the hotel where he would attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly(UNGA) Roundtable discussions: With the roundtable discussion with the CEOs of energy companies, the marathon tour of PM Modi was kickstarted. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the meeting was fruitful meeting with top energy sector CEOs comprising the discussions focussing on the energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India and the US. Not just that Donald Trump is also expected to address Indian expats. Bilateral Meeting on Trade relations: On Tuesday, PM Modi and Mr Trump will hold a bilateral meeting where a discussion on trade standoff over tariffs between the two countries will be discussed primarily. President Trump will hold a discussion on strengthening the trade relationship between the two nations. Crucial meeting with 40 major companies: On Wednesday, a crucial meeting will take place between PM Narendra Modi and 40 major companies for an investment roundtable meeting. it is vital to examine ways to increase the Gross Domestic Product growth which was dropped to a five-year low. UN General Assembly address: PM Modi will address the UN General Assembly before concluding his visit on Thursday. Indo-Pak Meeting: Another highlight of this US Tour will be PM Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address amid tension between India and Pakistan over the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir. These two leaders will address the UNGA session shortly raising Kashmir issue at the top world body meet. Climate summit New York: PM Modi will also attend a big climate summit in New York showcasing India’s accomplishments for climate change. The address will also focus on the expectations and aspirations of the International community.

