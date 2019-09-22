Howdy Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the delegations of the Kashmiri Pandit community in Houston on September 22, Sunday. The community of Kashmiri Pandits thanked him on the abrogation of Article 370 and unequivocally supported PM Modi for the historic decision.

Howdy Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the delegations of the Kashmiri Pandit community in Houston on September 22, Sunday. On the abrogation of Article 370, the community of Kashmiri Pandits also thanked and unequivocally supported PM Modi for the landmark decision.

PM Modi also acknowledged the struggles that had been suffered by the community after a mass emigration from their ancestral homeland back in 1989-90 because of militancy.

He said that they had suffered a lot, but the world is changing and needs to move together to build a new Kashmir. Following the meet, PM Modi tweeted that he had a special interaction with Kashmiri Pandits in Houston.

I had a special interaction with Kashmiri Pandits in Houston. pic.twitter.com/07coxdg0oS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2019

In Houston, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met the Prime Minister. They unequivocally supported the steps being taken for the progress of India and empowerment of every Indian. pic.twitter.com/KrIYemBBKB — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 22, 2019

Supporting the historic decision of removing the article 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status, on the behalf of 7 lakh Kashmiri Pandits’ one of the members of the community kissed PM Modi’s hand to thank him for a good move. Group also assured of providing support to the community in building a peaceful and prosperous Kashmir. Surinder Kaul, a member representing the Kashmiri Pandit community made these statements to ANI.

Group also put forward a memorandum, beseeching the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a task force or advisory council that would work towards in bringing together Kashmiri Pandit community leaders, experts, and key stakeholders both in India and abroad to advise and enhancing the growth of a comprehensive plan to repatriate and reintegrate Kashmiri Pandits to the region.

It further added that the community work with the Indian government and the newly constituted Union Territories to bring inclusive and sustainable development for the betterment of all. It is also necessary for those who would return home in order to Kashmiri civilization’s core values of peace, pluralism and religious freedom.

While bidding goodbye, PM Modi joined the group in reciting Namaste Sharade Devi shloka.

Earlier to this, PM Modi had interacted with the members of the Sikh and Bohra community in Houston. the interactions took place before the grand event Howdy Modi where US President Donald Trump will be joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App