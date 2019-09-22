Howdy Modi event in Houston: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said President Donald Trump had introduced him to his family in 2017 and today he got the opportunity to introduce the US president today his family - billions of Indians across the globe.

Howdy Modi event in Houston: Introducing President Trump to the Indian-Americans as a “great president of the US”, Modi said Trump had introduced him to his family in 2017 and today he got the opportunity to introduce the US president today his family – billions of Indians across the globe.

In these years, both India and America have strengthened the bilateral ties and taken it to a new height, the PM said in his speech. The PM said from Houston to Bengaluru, from Chicago to Shimla, from Los Angeles to Ludhiana, from New Jersey to New Delhi thousands are glued to their tv sets and they are with them today because they know that history is in the making.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Houston to attend the Howdy Modi event at NRG Stadium. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner addressed the mega event and handed over the keys of Texas to the PM Modi. Turner said he was keen to attend the mega event where Modi and US President Donald Trump would address the Indian-American community. A delegation of the United States Congress was also present on stage during the event.

#WATCH LIVE from Houston, USA: 'Howdy Modi' event underway at NRG Stadium https://t.co/HWDTCUbbAP — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

Earlier, In a tweet, US President Donald Trump said he would have a good time with PM Modi. On the other side, the Indian prime minister retweeted the US President’s tweet saying that it surely will be a great day and he is looking forward to meeting the US president.

Junior US Senator for Texas, Ted Cruz said India is oldest democracy on the face of the earth and America is proud to be India’s friend. Today is also a celebration of the Indian-American community in the USA including in Texas, Cruz added.

US Senator for Texas John Cornyn said though he doesn’t know specifically about what sort of discussions US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi are going to have, President Trump is likely to make some announcement today.

As many as 400 artists performed at the Howdy Modi event at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas attended by over 50,000 Indian-Americans. Earlier today, the Sikh community living in the Houston welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him for taking pathbreaking decisions.

