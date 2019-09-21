Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston at Howdy Modi event on September 22. The mega event will take the PM Modi at the next level with Donald Trump's presence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to face the crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston at Howdy Modi event on September 22. PM Narendra Modi will be joined by US President Donald Trump also at the event. The mega event looks one of the largest gatherings of the Indian diaspora to be addressed by Prime Minister of India. The largest gathering in a foreign land since the victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The event is said to take the PM Modi at the next level with the presence of Donald Trump on the stage.

The event, which is organised by The Texas India Forum, will begin at 8:30 pm as per Indian time with Indian cultural programmes. The White House has also confirmed that US President Donald Trump will join PM Modi at the event.

Since 2014, this will be his 6th visit of PM Narendra Modi to the US. During his trip, he is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of UNGA meet. Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will also honoured PM Modi for his leadership and commitment to improving the sanitation in India.

On Sunday, the 22nd at 10:15 AM local time there would be a large community programme in Houston. We are honoured that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump is gracing the programme with his presence. This gathering would be a new milestone in India-USA ties. #HowdyModi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2019

The mega event will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston on September 22. More than 60 prominent US lawmakers will be among the attendees while Pm Modi will address the huge gathering.

While Donald Trump being the surprise guest at the Howdy Modi event, the show up is just to gain the trust and woo the Indian diaspora for electoral purposes ahead of US Presidential election in 2020. The Texas city has been crucial as most of the electoral minority stays there. The state had voted in the least numbers for the Trump in 2016 presidential elections.

By attending the event, Donal Trump hopes Indian diaspora would vote for him in the elections. However, Trump’s anti-immigration policy may cautioned the voters before the vote for him in the next elections.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App