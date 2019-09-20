Howdy Modi: Two US-based Kashmiris have filed a lawsuit in Houston Court against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for committing alleged human rights violation in Kashmir. The duo has also named Home Minister Amit Shah and Army Commander in the 73-page lawsuit.

Howdy Modi: A court in the United States has issued summons against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly committing human rights abuse in Kashmir, reports said. The summon comes just days before PM Modi is scheduled to address a large gathering of over 50,000 people at the NRG Stadium in Houston, named as Howdy Modi event. The lawsuit also comes when US President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the gathering of Indian-Americans in Houston.

The Houston Court has also issued summons against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and 15 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillion lawsuit, PM Modi, Shah and Lt. Gen. Dhillion have been accused of carrying out extrajudicial killings, committing wrongful death, emotional distress, crimes against humanity, degrading treatment upon Kashmiris, Houston Chronicle reported.

The 73-page long lawsuit was filed by two unnamed Kashmiri citizens based in the US. According to the report, the complaint was filed under the Torture Victim Protection Act of 1991. Meanwhile, Kashmir remains on the tenterhooks since the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 A. All the mainstream and separatist leaders were either put behind bars or detained. The communication lines were also snapped.

The annulment of Kashmir’s special status had escalated tensions between India and Pakistan with the latter accusing the former of taking an illegal and unilateral decision on August 5. Since then, Pakistan has been trying to internationalize the Kashmir issue. Even Prime minister Imran Khan has vowed to forcefully raise Kashmir issue at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

However, India has maintained that Kashmir is its internal matter and no third party will be allowed to intervene. After the BJP-led NDA government’s August 5 move, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India. The country also closed its airspace for Indian flights. Even Pakistan on Wednesday refused permission to PM Modi from using its airspace.

