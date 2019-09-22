Howdy Modi: Teenage prodigy Sparsh Shah to sing National Anthem at Woven, which is a 90-minute show including dance and music. The show Woven is particularly going to showcase how Indians contribute to the making of the US.

Howdy Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already showered his charm on the people of US as he reached Houston for a grand event and Howdy Modi is trending number 1 on all the social media platform. The event is going to be huge as it is going to be a diaspora. Approximately 500 people are going to take part in the cultural programme and will showcase how Indians contribute to the making of the US.

The event is called Woven, it will include the India-American story will multiple dance sequence, music and shows, this event is going to be the biggest community show and will be graced by two most powerful politicians of the world. To enlighten the spark of the show, this 90-minute programme of Wiven will be ended by the National Anthem that will be sang in the voice of prodigy Sparsh Shah. The teenage boy is all set to perform in the NRG stadium among 50000 people.

On Monday, Sparsh shared his gratitude on Twitter and wrote, he felt honoured and humbled as he was invited to sing National Anthem of India at the biggest summit, woven. He felt blessed, especially when he got this opportunity in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of US President Donald Trump. He was super excited to perform in the community event which will go live.

The word Howdy means How do you do, it is the style of local people of the US to greet each other but as usual, when it came to Prime Minister Narendra Modi it became a stylish hashtag. Prime Minister is supposed to address the gathering of 50,000 people over there and will talk o0n political issue, the agenda will consist of the points that include the bilateral relationship of India and US.

The event will begin at 8:30 today and interestingly Woven will be the first programme that has been scheduled first, Woven will end nearly 10 pm and will be sparked with Sparsh Shah’s performance. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are expected to reach the summit at 9:30.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App