Howdy Modi: The Howdy Modi event is going to be held in the NRG stadium situated in the United States of America and will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Howdy Modi: Full-fledged preparations are going on the for the mega event Howdy Modi which is going to be held at the NRG stadium situated in the United States of America where Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi will be addressing the Indian diaspora, with President of US, Donald Trump’s presence in the event. The Howdy Modi mega event will be held by the Texas India Forum (TIF). The event will go on for a time duration of three hours starting from 8:30 PM IST to 11:30 PM IST. The three hour show will comprise of folk songs and dances, artistes presenting Indian classical and other numbers. Around, 1000 Gujarati Indians are preparing for a huge level dandiya performance in order to welcome the Indian Prime Minister. Dandiya is a traditional Gujarati dance.

As per the reports, Howdy Modi will start with a 90-minutes cultural programme termed as Woven: The Indian American Story. The program has been created to celebrate the contribution made by Indian-Americans in making United States. Over 50,000 people are going to attend the Howdy Modi event.

Texas India Forum (TIF) spokesperson Priti Dawra said that the event is going to be a grand celebration of unity and culture of India and America where all the attendees will listen about the strong growing relation of US and India.

The gates of the stadium will open three hours before the starting time of the event after which the cultural program will start and it will end after 90 minutes.

There will be a Shared Dreams, Bright Future session at the Howdy Modi event and it will focus on the strength and success of the India-United States relationship. Spokesperson of Texas India Forum (TIF) stated that 100 buses are being provided for the convenience of participants. Just ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s meet on Saturday, a car rally was held in Houston on September 20, Friday, 2019.

The Howdy Modi event will conclude at 11:30 PM after which Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi will join a community reception following which Prime Minister will leave for New York to attend the 74th session in Houston on Friday.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App