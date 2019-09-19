BJP leader Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale mocked Rahul Gandhi on Thursday after former Congress president tried to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deteriorating economy. Rahul Gandhi in a tweet had asked Prime Minister Howdy Economy doing Mr. Modi? “Ain’t too good it seems,” said Rahul Gandhi using a hashtag #HowdyEconomy.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s comment, BJP leader in a tweet said, Howdy Thailand! Mr. Gandhi? Recalling his most criticized foreign trip when no one had any idea about where then Congress president had disappeared for almost a week.

The war of words between both the top parties is not a new thing and this time social media trolls got an opportunity to target both PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi with this howdy controversy.

From past weeks, Congress leaders have been blazing out at the Narendra Modi government stating trust of investors has been shaken and roots of the economy have been cracked.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said BJP should stopping denying the truth that it would make India an economic superpower instead the saffron party has been playing the role of a speed breaker.

Notably, PM Narendra Modi has been scheduled to visit Houston on September 22, where he would be meeting US President Donald Trump ahead of the 74th United Nation General Assembly. PM Modi and Trump would be talking about the import and export of energies between India and the United States.

A few days ago, the White House had confirmed that Donald Trump would be joining Indian Prime Minister at the Howdy, Modi!!! event and the round table meeting in Texas.

