Amid the all-out political showdown between the Narendra Modi-led NDA government and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over CBI investigation in Saradha scam, BJP’s flamboyant leader and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is set to hold rallies in the state. Earlier, the Trinamool government stocked a controversy after denying permission to land Adityanath’s chopper in West Bengal’s South Dinajpur district on Sunday, where he was scheduled to hold a rally.

Now if reports are to be believed, Yogi Adityanath will reach Balurghat in South Dinajpur district in West Bengal to hold a rally today taking the road route. And hours before his visit, BJP social media cell posted a sarcastic tweet inspired by a catch-phrase from the blockbuster “Uri” asking “How’s the khauf (fear)?”

In his speech, Adityanath slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said her Trinamool Congress government in the state “can suppress people but cannot suppress their voices.”

