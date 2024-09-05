Thursday, September 5, 2024

HP: Protests Erupt Over Alleged Illegal Construction Of Mosque In Shimla

Recently in the Himalayan State Himachal Pradesh,  a large crowd gathered outside the Sanjauli Masjid in Shimla to protest against the purported illegal construction of the mosque.

Recently in the Himalayan State Himachal Pradesh,  a large crowd gathered outside the Sanjauli Masjid in Shimla to protest against the purported illegal construction of the mosque.

The demonstration included local residents, BJP members, and members of Hindu organizations. While protesting, people chanted slogans and waved the tricolour, with BJP worker Ankush Chauhan calling for the mosque’s demolition.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh addressed the controversy, stating that if the mosque is found to be ‘illegal,’ appropriate action would be taken.

Additionally, Singh expressed concern about the issue of immigrants, calling it a “matter of concern for the people of Himachal Pradesh.”

But, state Minister Anirudh Singh responded to concerns about migrants in Himachal Pradesh by noting the longstanding peaceful coexistence of the Muslim community in the state.

However, he acknowledged concerns over the recent influx of people from other states and stressed the importance of proper verification for newcomers.

The controversy over the Sanjauli mosque has sparked a political debate in Himachal Pradesh, with leaders from both the BJP and Congress engaging in a blame game in the assembly.

