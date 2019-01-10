Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar has made it clear that the Committee on New Education Policy in its draft report has not recommended making Hindi compulsory. The minister has rubbished all reports that had claimed that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make the Hindi language compulsory for students till Class 8, in its new education policy

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar has made it clear that the Committee on New Education Policy in its draft report has not recommended making Hindi compulsory. The minister has rubbished all reports that had claimed that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make the Hindi language compulsory for students till Class 8, in its new education policy. The media reports of mandatory Hindi till class 8 sparked outrage on social media, with many users from non-Hindi speaking states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana expressing their disapproval over the new language formula in the education system.

The Committee on New Education Policy in its draft report has not recommended making any language compulsory. This clarification is necessitated in the wake of mischievous and misleading report in a section of the media.@narendramodi @PMOIndia — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 10, 2019

Currently, Hindi is not compulsory at schools in non-Hindi speaking states. The key recommendations of the nine-member committee-headed by K Kasturiragan include strict implementation of three-language formula with Hindi mandatory till Class 8 across the country.

The new education policy, according to the media reports, aims to implement an India-centric and scientific system of learning in schools. The NEP has also advocated for developing a syllabus for up to Class 5 in local languages, reports said.

The south-Indian parties have accused the ruling BJP of majoritarianism. A Sarvana, leader of MK Stalin’s DMK, said the three language formula is unworkable in non-Hindi speaking states.

