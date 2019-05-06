HRD Minister Javadekar trips on CBSE Class 10 pass percentage subtraction, Twitter howls in delight: In his congratulation message to the students, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the overall pass percentage has gone up from 80.70% in 2018 to 91.10% in 2019. The error was quickly spotted by netizens who did not lose an opportunity to troll BJP minister

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar trips on CBSE Class 10 pass percentage subtraction: CBSE Class 10 results were out today where almost 16 lakh students passed and can now breathe a short sigh of relief ahead of the hectic days ahead of choosing what to study next. Science, humanities, arts or mathematics, which may find far less takers. Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar may as well join those opting for mathematics if the social media reaction to the minister’s erroneous tweet is to be believed.

The minister has been tweeting since the morning on the success percentage and the record of the Kendriya Vidyalayas which come under his ministry. But in the spate of tweets, an error seems to have crept in.

Congratulations to over 16 lakh students who have succeeded in #CBSE Xth board examinations and best of luck for those who couldn’t make this time but will make it in next attempt.

Overall pass percentage has increased by 4.40% from 80.70% in 2018 to 91.10% in 2019@cbseindia29 — Chowkidar Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 6, 2019

While the congratulations to students who passed and the good luck for those who couldn’t clear it was taken in good stead, the minister then slipped a bit. Reporting that the overall pass percentage had gone up from 80.70% in 2018 to 91.10% in 2019, the minister seems to have hit the wrong buttons on the calculator.

A basic look would indicate that the difference was a whopping 10.4%, the minister or his social media team somehow tweeted 4.40%. That’s a full 6% short of the actual number. Twitter was merciless. Here are a few tweets in response to the Union HRD Minister.

HRD ministry better know basic maths atleast and also better get their facts right … pls don’t attempt such complicated tweets next time ! — Aditi Jain (@aditigjain) May 6, 2019

80.70 + 4.40 = 85.10, right? Am I missing something? — Cow kidhar साइंसकारी #RYP (@LamdaSky) May 6, 2019

Now i will have to join maths classes pic.twitter.com/EBnaN4Mbap — Faizan Ahmad (@ahmadfaizan98) May 6, 2019

The Ministry of Human Resource Development was previously held by Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, who had another controversy to her name. In a cabinet reshuffle, she was dropped from the ministry in 2016.

Meanwhile, students from Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram have registered best performance in the CBSE Class 10th results across the country. The south Indian region has got a pass percentage of 99.85 per cent, followed by Chennai with 99 per cent and Ajmer with 95.89 per cent. Also, a student from Kerala Bhavana N Sivadas has topped CBSE Class 10th examination by securing 499 marks out of 500.

