The HSNC Board today pledged to use KHADI KAVACH – Khadi Face masks across all the institutions under its umbrella. “The HSNC Board has over 25 educational institutions and imparts high-quality education across several streams of Science, Arts, Commerce, Engineering, Law, Management, value-based education and nurturing students with innovative skills to face the world. India and the world are fighting an unprecedented pandemic caused by the Corona Virus and one of the major preventive remedies is to wear a facemask. Wearing of cloth face masks has been made mandatory and we have decided to go for Khadi after the inspiring speech of Prime Minister Modiji. We as custodians have a very important role in shaping New India and with this pledge have set a strong example of national service.” said Mr Kishu Mansukhani, President of the HSNC Board.

The Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate Board, (H(S)NC Board) was founded in the year 1921 in an undivided India by Late Vidyasagar Principal K. M. Kundnani and Late Barrister H.G. Advani as founding fathers. R D National College, Bandra was the 1st college established in 1949 with Kishinchand Chellaram College in 1954. Since then the Board has grown leaps & bounds and today proudly boasts of 25 educational institutions across all fields with a student strength of over 45000 and teaching & non-teaching staff strength of over 7000.

Commenting on the occasion Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, former President & Trustee HSNC said “HSNC Board is the one of the first educational institutions to take such a decision. We were highly inspired by the clarion call by Prime Minister Narendra Modiji with messages like “Go Local” “Support Khadi” & “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. KHADI KAVACH manufactured by AquaKraft, promoted by one of our distinguished Alumni Dr. Subramanya Kusnur, aligns totally with PM’s vision and we are very proud to support the same and humbly contribute our bit in India’s fight against the pandemic.”

KHADI KAVACH are cloth facemasks that are made of Khadi fabric, which is handwoven and hand spun. They are very easy to use as they are breathable, washable, reusable & biodegradable. The Khadi fabric is porous and helps to retain moisture enabling seamless passage of air unlike synthetic masks. AquaKraft distributed KHADI KAVACH through a crowdfunding initiative across villages in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Mumbai Police & slums in Andheri West, Mumbai and in the Indian Army through a reputed NGO Sparsh Ganga. “It a matter of great pride for us to pledge support to KHADI KAVACH which is an initiative of the President of the Alumni Association of Nationalites & Founder of AquaKraft, Dr. Subramanya Kusnur who has been actively involved in several nation building projects. This Covid Response Initiative not only provides Sustainable & Bio Degradable Face Masks but also generates employment for Women Self Help Groups. KHADI KAVACH will be offered in a pack of 3 and with our total strength of 50,000 we will be consuming over 150,000 Khadi Face Masks. Every Khadi Mask that we don, generates livelihood for women and we are proud to pledge support to such a yeoman women empowerment initiative.” Said Ms Neha Jagtiani, I/C Principal, R.D. National College of the HSNC Board.

The entire program will be managed by NSS Students across all the colleges of the HSNC Board who in addition to the Teachers & Students will also promote in the villages / slums that they have adopted. They will also undertake street plays, flash mobs and will leverage the social media extensively to proliferate the PM’s vision of development of Khadi & Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“I am very happy and proud that my Alma Matter is the 1st to announce such a pledge towards Khadi. KHADI KAVACH is an idea germinated by my daughter Chinmayee and supported by us at AquaKraft as our Sustainability initiative. KHADI KAVACH enables 8 out of the 17 UN SDGs and the pledge by HSNC Board is their strong & significant commitment to UN SDGs. KHADI KAVACH is manufactured by one of the oldest Khadi Societies formed in 1956 in Dharwad, Karnataka registered under KVIC. I earnestly request all schools & colleges to adopt Khadi and contribute to our PM’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.” Said “SwachhShree” Dr. Subramanya Kusnur, Founder AquaKraft Projects Pvt Ltd & President Alumni Association of Nationalites.

About HSNC

About AquaKraft

AquaKraft Projects Pvt. Ltd., an innovation-driven sustainability & impact initiative focused on providing clean drinking water & sanitation to one and all. AquaKraft has been recognized as Champions of Sustainable Solutions by The Economic Times and is the Program Implementation Partner for SDG 6 of Global Compact Network India, Indian arm of the UN Global Compact Network, New York. SWACHHAGRAHA, a unique innovation architected by “SwachhShree” Dr. Subramanya Kusnur, Founder of AquaKraft, has won many accolades in India and internationally.

