The online registration date for the lecturership/ teachership exam of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has been extended to December 3, 2018. According to the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, the exam will be held on the 5th and 6th of January 2019.

To ensure that persons recruited as teachers possess the essential aptitude and ability to meet the challenges of teaching at Elementary, Secondary and Senior Secondary levels, one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in any of the schools recognized by the Department of School Education, Haryana and affiliated by the Board of School Education, Haryana is that he/she should pass the “Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test”. “HTET” will be conducted by this Board in accordance with these Guidelines and such other rules/regulations/instructions/policies laid down by the National Council for Teacher Education/Department of School Education, Haryana.

1) Last date for depositing registration fee online: December 3, 2018 (Till 12 am)

2) Last date for submitting updated/ edited documents: December 3, 2018 (Till 12 am)

No application or request to update documents will be entertained after December 3, 2018 (Till 12 am). Aspiring candidates are requested to visit the official website of BSEH for more updates. Website: http://www.bseh.org.in/

Toll-Free Number: 1800 180 4171

WhatsApp Number: 8816840349

Helpline:01664-254000

Email ID:- haryanahtet2018@gmail.com

Timing for Helpline is 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (After 5:00 PM kindly submit your grievances at our email ID haryanahtet2018@gmail.com)

E-mail:

secretary@bseh.org.in

splexam@bseh.org.in

adew@bseh.org.in

