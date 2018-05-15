As it was the counting day in the Karnataka Assembly Election results, the outcome in the Hubballi Dharwad central constituency's has been withheld due to a mismatch of actual votes cast and votes reflected on EVM. BJP's Jagadish Shettar was earlier declared winner from the constituency. Karnataka election resulted in hung-assembly after all the three leading parties failed to get the absolute mandate to cross the halfway mark.

Hubli-Dharwad constituency lies in the Dharwad district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka. It's also the party of Dharwad Parliamentary-Lok Sabha constituency. There are a total number of 2,49,504 votes in the constituency among which 1,24,399 are male and 1,24,980 female and 27 others.

A day after Karnataka elections, BJP’s Jagadish Shettar had raised concerns about the low voter turnout in the state and have slammed the election commission of not taking adequate measure to stop the malpractices during the polling. Jagadish Shettar had said that his constituency has recorded only 60% voting which is less than that in the previous elections. He had also alleged that thousands of names were deleted from the voters’ list.

The counting on 222 out of 224 seats was held on Tuesday but it is still uncertain as to who will form the next government in Karnataka. The BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, while Congress got 78 and JDS could only secure 38. BJP state chief Yeddyurappa along with other party leaders met Karnataka governor and stake claim to form the government as being the single largest party.

While on the other side, JDS accepted Congress’ proposal to form an alliance and to keep BJP out of power. Both the parties along with senior leaders including HD Kumaraswamy, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Siddaramaiah met the governor and stake claim to form the government. However, the governor has not yet accepted proposal made by either of the party and it’s still a waiting game.

