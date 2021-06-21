A massive fire broke out in the manufacturing unit of pharmaceutical company, located in the outskirts of Hyderabad, at around 7 pm on Saturday. It is reported that it took nearly 9-10 hours for fire official team to control the fire. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported until now. However, the extent of property damage and the exact cause of the accident are yet to be investigated by fire officials.

Alphabet is a pharmaceutical company located in Jaganguda village of Shameerpet, in the outskirts of Hyderabad, near the Karimnagar Highway on the Outer Ring Road. The catastrophic incident occurred here. As per the fire control room, they received a call regarding the accident at around 7 pm on Saturday. Soon after the information, the Cyberabad police and fire officials reached the spot.

Shameerpet Station Fire Officer, Poorna Kumar, speaking to The News Minute said that the fire first broke out in the manufacturing unit of the plant and went on to spread to the storeroom/ warehouse beside it, this led to a massive fire. He added “there were 20 fire personnel at the location to douse the fire, as well as three fire engines from Jeedimetla, Kukatpally, and Shameerpet. Around 70 water tankers were used to control the fire over the night.” Furthermore, Kukatpally District Fire officer, Sudhakar Rao, told “the pharma company was in operation at the time of the accident and there were seven to eight workers on the premises, who managed to escape the fire.” The officer has confirmed that there were no casualties reported and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The huge fire engulfed the accident area with smoke and created panic in the nearby industrial area. This enormously large scale fire outbreak led observers compare it to the Vizag, SII tragic event. However no serious loss has been reported yet. A fire official reported that even after extinguishing the fire, it broke out a second time in the early hours of Sunday as well. Hence, the Cyberabad police officials and the fire officials are still at the spot monitoring the situation to avoid any further mishappening.