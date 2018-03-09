On Friday, the Supreme Court passed landmark judgment making passive euthanasia legal in the nation. The judgement was passed by the five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court. The bench was headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra. Passing the judgement, the court further asked the Centre to soon come up with a law in this case.

In one of the historical judgements passed by the Supreme Court, a bench of five-judges on Friday passed a judgment making passive Euthanasia permissible but with proper guidelines. In the ruling passed on March 9, the apex court said that human beings have the full right to die with dignity. The long-awaited ruling the matter was passed by a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra. While passing the landmark judgment, the court further asked the Centre to pass a law soon on the matter.

In the ruling passed, the Supreme Court said that the ‘living will’ be permitted only with the consent of the family members of the person who has sought passive euthanasia. The ruling also added that a team of doctors will also be brought to check the condition of the patient and the euthanasia will be allowed only if the person’s revival will be practically impossible. Apart from the landmark ruling passed, the court also permitted a person to draft a living will specifying that he should not be given life support treatment if he slips into incurable coma state in future.

ALSO READ: Meeting being planned! US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to meet this May

The five-bench judges lead by Dipak Misra also laid down some guidelines for those cases where there was no ‘living will’. The court said that in case if the patient does not have not close family members, the closest ‘friend’ could also approach the High Court. After examining the plea, the court will set up a medical board to determine if the concerned person can be allowed with passive euthanasia. In the ruling passed, the Supreme Court said that the directions and guidelines mentioned by the bench will remain in force till a legislation is brought in the issue. Reding out the ruling, CJI Dipak Misra said that even though there were four separate opinions, the judges were unanimous that the ‘living will’ should be permitted.

ALSO READ: Jaspal Atwal: I don’t back Khalistan anymore, Canada is my home and India is my homeland

ALSO READ: My wife has lost her mental balance: Mohammad Shami on allegations of domestic violence and extramarital affairs

.

UPDATING…

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App