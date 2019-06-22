Human Skeletons have been found outside Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur. 108 children have died in the hospital due to acute encephalitis syndrome.

Human skeletons have been discovered outside Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur. The pictures show human bones and broken skulls lying outside the compound of the hospital. Till now 108 children have died due to acute encephalitis syndrome(AES). An investigation team from the hospital along with police visited the spot on Saturday.

DR Vipin Kumar from the hospital has said that Skeletons were found strewn on the ground and stuffed into sacks in the forest area.

Caretaker of the hospital Janak Paswan has told ANI that all the bodies were dumped in the forest after post-mortem and he never tried to ask the authorities about the skeletons. The abandoned skeletons were neither buried nor burned.

SP SK Shashi arrived on the spot and told the media that the post-mortem department takes care of the dead bodies. he also said that this was a very inhumane act if they have dumped the bodies in open. He asked the hospital’s department head to call an immediate inquiry into the matter.

Till now more than 600 children across 16 districts of Bihar have been afflicted due to acute encephalitis syndrome(AES)in which 142 children have lost their lives since the beginning of this month. As per statistics released by the department626 cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) have been registered in the state since June 1.

Experts have claimed that the high incidence of hypoglycemia on a toxin found in unripe litchi fruit was consumed by malnourished children. Most of these children are from underprivileged backgrounds.

