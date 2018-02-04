Shatrughan Sinha had made the "triple talaaq" comment in his typical quipster's style but it did not go well with Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who in a tweet said that if the actor has so much hatred, then why does he come to Parliament every day. He also said Shatrughan was himself creating a situation where people would have tell him 'khamosh'. Hitting back at Babul Supriyo, Shatrughan said he is a child right now and wants to show his loyalty.

Shatrughan Sinha’s comment that, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been given “triple talaq” by Rajasthan in the recent by-elections, did not hit the right note with Babul Supriyo. But dismissing singer-turned-parliamentarian’s dissent, the veteran actor said humour is vital in politics. Shatrughan had made the “triple talaaq” comment in his typical quipster’s style. To his remark, Supriyo commented: “Shatrughan Sinha ji ko bolta hu aapko itni nafrat hai to kyun roz aake sansad mein baithte hain? Kyun aisi situation paida karte hain ki dusro ko bolna pade ‘khamosh’. Dressing room ki baat wahin rehni chahiye. Aap teen talaq dijiye aur khud chhod dijiye BJP. (If you have so much hatred, why do you come to the parliament every day? Why do you create a situation where people need to say ‘silence’ to you?… You give triple talaq and leave the BJP.)”

Hitting back at Babul Supriyo, Shatrughan said he is a child right now and wants to show his loyalty but his level of sycophancy is sickening. “I’ve been in politics from before he was born. And I was part of the film industry from before he was even a thought. He should think about whom he’s telling to be ‘khamosh’ and why he’s doing it,” Shatrughan said. The actor said Babul Supriyo was given a ministerial portfolio, albeit a completely useless one, which he got on the basis of a mercy-petition case. He said the Union Minister is like one of those upstarts on the sets of one of my films who tries to make his presence felt by waving a hand and jumping up and down when the camera rolls. Shatrughan said he was trying to inject humour into what he sees as a grim situation with his “triple talaq” comment.

Supriyo chose to react by saying: “As a respected and a revered artist, it won’t be unfair to expect some decorum from Shatruji. He can’t continue to make provocative potshots at the top leadership and party you represent in the parliament. “Though triple talaaq is illegal, I guess we will ‘qubool’ it is he decides to resign from the party. This is my strong personal view as a BJP loyalist and not as a minister.”