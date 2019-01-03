Mentally ill patients held in chains in Uttar Pradesh: Pictures of several mentally challenged patients held in chains like animals in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district went viral on social media on Thursday, January 3. The grave incident promoted the Supreme Court to seek a response from the Central and state government.

Expressing anguish over the treatment of patients in the state, the top court reportedly said it is a matter of grave concern saying it is against Article 21 of Indian Constitution

Mentally ill patients held in chains in Uttar Pradesh: In a horrific incident, photographs of several mentally ill patients brutally chained like animals in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district went viral on social media on Thursday, January 3. Following the incident, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Central government and Chief Minister Yogi Aditayanth administration for not implementing the Mental Healthcare Act 2017.

The Act aims to preserve the rights of the patients along with access to healthcare and proper treatment without any discrimination from the government. Expressing anguish over the treatment of patients in the state, the top court reportedly said it is a matter of grave concern saying it is against Article 21 of Indian Constitution. The order by the top court came after a petitioner shared photographs of the patients being held in chins like cattle.

SC seeks Centre’s response on a plea alleging that patients at a mental asylum in UP's Budaun district are chained. SC says it’s a matter of serious concern and it’s against the provision of rights of such persons under Article 21 and dignity of such persons can’t be compromised. pic.twitter.com/n3fnP3dr8n — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 3, 2019

Mental Healthcare Act, that was recently passed in the Lok Sabha decriminalises attempt to suicide by a mentally unstable patient and provides aids to people who are suffering mental illness.

One of the important provisions of the Act includes the right to persons with mental illness, that states every person suffering from mental illness has the right to access mental healthcare which will be provided by the government. It also provides the person with easy and affordable access to the services.

