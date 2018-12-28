Hundreds of Muslim workers offer Friday prayers at Sector 54 dargah in Noida after namaz order row: Pictures of the Noida authority watering the Sector 58 park to prohibit people from offering Friday prayers there was also doing the rounds. In a tit-for-tat move, a Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh wrote a letter to the state's Director General of Police asking him to impose a similar ban on the daily gathering of RSS Shakhas in local parks.

Hundreds of Muslim workers offer Friday prayers at Sector 54 dargah in Noida after namaz order row: Hundreds of Muslim workers offered the Friday prayers at a dargah near Sector 54 in Noida on Friday, despite prohibitory orders issued by the Noida Police on Tuesday. The Uttar Pradesh Police had issued a notice to private firms in Sector 58 in Noida to direct their Muslim employees to stop offering prayers in open areas. The police notified the companies that they would be liable if their employees are found to be offering prayers in the open.

Pictures of the Noida authority watering the Sector 58 park to prohibit people from offering Friday prayers there was also doing the rounds. In a tit-for-tat move, a Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh wrote a letter to the state’s Director General of Police asking him to impose a similar ban on the daily gathering of RSS Shakhas in local parks.

Reports suggest employees of companies in Noida Sector 58 offer Namaz on Friday in the Authority park in Sector 58 without obtaining prior permission from the concerned authorities for the religious activity in the park.

Noida Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Pal said few people had asked for permission for religious prayers in a park in Sector 58 and people congregated at the park though no permission was granted from the city magistrate office. The Noida Police informed the companies in the locality about it and the information is not aimed at any specific community or religion, Pal clarified.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More