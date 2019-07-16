Hurriyat (G) welcomes return of Kashmiri Pandits but not in separate colonies, says let them live with Muslims: The separatist organization-led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani said that they always welcome the return of KPs and encourage every move which helps their homecoming, adding that let them come back and live as they previously used to, along with their Muslim brethren.

Hurriyat (G) welcomes return of Kashmiri Pandits: Hurriyat Conference (G) on Tuesday welcomed the homecoming of Kashmiri Pandits who left Kashmir in the early 1990s during the outbreak of violence. The separatist organization-led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani said that they always welcome the return of KPs and encourage every move which helps their homecoming, adding that let them come back and live as they previously used to live with Muslim brethren.

In a statement issued to media house, the Hurriyat stated that they always wanted the return of non-Muslim brothers to Kashmir. However, it has reiterated its opposition to Pandits’ settlement in separate colonies, saying that it negates the very fabric of Kashmir’s social, cultural and mutual bonds.

Commenting on Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s statement that separate township for Pandits is not a matter of choice but out of necessity, the Hurriyat spokesman said if decisions sub-servant to compulsions, then there is every possibility of fading away from the realities under the veil and dust of compulsions which everybody can narrate according to his own choice.

Hurriyat stated that some self-centered and political opportunists exploit the victimhood of Pandits for their political gains, adding that KPs have also been made showpieces to malign and communalize the Kashmir’s separatist movement.

The separatist camp said that they welcome every displaced citizen of the Jammu and Kashmir with open arms including those who suffered displacement in 1947, 1965 and 1990.

