The apex court on Sunday said on Sunday, April 8, a wife is not a "chattel or "object" and she cannot be compelled to live with the husband even if she desires to live with her. The top court's observation was made during a hearing of a case in which woman had filled a criminal case against her husband alleging cruelty, and said that she does not wish to live with him and wants to get divorced.

How can he (man) be so unreasonable? He is treating her as a chattel. She is not an object. the apex court told the lawyer who appeared for the man: Supreme Court

A wife is not a “chattel or “object” and she cannot be compelled to live with the husband even if he desires to live with her, the Supreme Court said on Sunday, April 8. The top court’s observation was made during a hearing of a case in which woman had filled a criminal case against her husband alleging cruelty, and said that she does not wish to live with him, while the man said he wants to reside with his wife. A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta told the husband, “She is not a chattel. You (man) cannot force her. She does not want to live with you. How can you say that you will live with her.”

Claiming that the man is treating his wife as a chattel, the bench also asked the husband to reconsider his decision to live with his wife as the latter does not want to. “You better re-consider it,” the bench told the man. “How can he (man) be so unreasonable? He is treating her as a chattel. She is not an object. the apex court told the lawyer who appeared for the man. Meanwhile, the lawyer who appeared for the wife told the bench that she wants to be separated from her husband on the ground of cruelty.

ALSO READ: Reluctance in filing rape complaint does not mean the victim is lying: Bombay High Court

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), as many as 39 crimes against women were reported every hour in India. The rate of crime against women crimes per 100,000 female population- was 55.2 in 2016, up from 41.7 in 2012. It also mentioned that cruelty by husband or his relatives were the most reported crime against women, which accounted for 33% of all crimes in 2016. And the year, 2016, accounted for the lowest conviction rate, that is a mere 18.9%.

ALSO READ: Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court gives last chance to Gujarat govt on action against guilty cops

ALSO READ: Bombay HC dismisses plea of Mumbai man seeking a divorce from the wife for not being dutiful

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App