Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Husband Requests Medical Examination Of His Wife’s Gender

A husband has approached the Delhi High Court requesting that the Delhi Police conduct a medical examination of his wife at a Central Government hospital to establish her gender.

Husband Requests Medical Examination Of His Wife’s Gender

A husband has approached the Delhi High Court requesting that the Delhi Police conduct a medical examination of his wife at a Central Government hospital to establish her gender.
The petitioner Husband has alleged that his wife is a “transgender individual,” a fact he has claimed was fraudulently hidden before their marriage.
He has contended that this concealment has caused him mental trauma, prevented the consummation of their marriage, and led to various false legal proceedings against him.
The plea, submitted by Advocate Abhishek Kumar Choudhary, has acknowledged that an individual’s sex or gender identity is a private matter. However, it emphasizes that in the context of marriage, the rights of both parties are interconnected. To ensure a healthy and peaceful marital life, it is crucial to balance and respect the fundamental rights to life of both individuals as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.
The plea further stated that the petitioner has a fundamental right to a fair investigation and determination of facts before being subjected to legal proceedings designed for women.
It asserted that the petitioner should not be required to pay maintenance or face allegations under domestic violence and dowry laws if the wife does not qualify as a “woman” within the meaning and scope of these legislations.
Earlier, the petitioner approached the trial court under Section 151 of the CPC to request the formation of a medical board for his wife’s examination. However, the trial court subsequently dismissed his application for the medical examination.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Filed under

Husband demands wifes gender checkup
Advertisement

Also Read

HSCC Gets Rs 1,322 cr worth Work Orders From ESIC For Hospital Construction

HSCC Gets Rs 1,322 cr worth Work Orders From ESIC For Hospital Construction

PM Modi And Putin Discuss Strategic Ties At BRICS Summit | WATCH

PM Modi And Putin Discuss Strategic Ties At BRICS Summit | WATCH

US Elections 2024: Who Are The Key Candidates And How Are They Nominated?

US Elections 2024: Who Are The Key Candidates And How Are They Nominated?

The Concept Of ‘Vote By Mail’ In The US, All You Need To Know

The Concept Of ‘Vote By Mail’ In The US, All You Need To Know

China’s Maritime Ambitions: Navigating Power Dynamics In Global Waters

China’s Maritime Ambitions: Navigating Power Dynamics In Global Waters

Entertainment

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The Shining

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox