In Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, the women are not married off with all rituals and proper ceremonies but are leased to businessmen on stamp papers of Rs 10. The rates are usually per hour, per day, per week, per month or at the most a year. After the deal ends, the husband of the woman makes a different contract with other men and sell them to a new owner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Beti Bachao Yojana doesn’t seem to be going well and with a number of criminal cases being reported on an hourly basis, some perceive it more as a warning that a scheme. Recently, it was reported that women from Madhya Pradesh — a BJP-ruled state — were being rented out to affluent men for Rs 10 per hour. While the government is preaching about women’s empowerment, a man from Shivpuri village revealed this sordid deal.

In Shivpuri, the women are not married with all rituals and proper ceremonies but are leased to businessmen on stamp papers of Rs 10. The contract extends to a few months or maybe a year sometimes. After the deal ends, husband of the woman makes a different contract with other men and sell them to a new owner.

While as shocking as this report might sound, Madhya Pradesh is not the only state where women are facing such atrocities. Apart from BJP-ruled MP, Gujarat is another state where a man had sold his wife to a businessman at the cost of Rs 8000 per month.

According to a report by India.com, there are several places in the country where tribals make a contract with rich men and sell their wives to them. The deals are mostly carried out by brokers who usually take away the biggest share of the deal and leave a tiny sum with the husband.

For the last few years, crimes against women have been on the rise and whatever measures are taken to put it on a leash seems to be less. Recently, a law was passed where death sentence will be awarded to the rapist of a girl child below the age of 12. The law was made with an aim to control the rising menace of child rapes. However, the number of crimes against women and children still just doesn’t seem to come under even reasonable control.

