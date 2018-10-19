The Patiala House Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of former BSP MP's son Ashish Pandey, who was arrested for brandishing a gun and threatening a couple outside a 5-star hotel in Delhi. A while ago, the court had also refused Delhi Police plea which was seeking an additional 2-day remand of the Ashish Pandey.

The Patiala House Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of former BSP MP’s son Ashish Pandey, who was arrested for brandishing a gun and threatening a couple outside a 5-star hotel in Delhi. A while ago, the court had also refused Delhi Police plea which was seeking an additional 2-day remand of the Ashish Pandey. Earlier on Thursday, Ashish Pandey had surrendered before the Patiala House Court following which he was sent to 1-day police custody. The entire incident had taken place on October 14 and came to light after a video of the incident went viral.

After the case got highlighted following a video of the incident which went viral on social media, Hyatt hotel registered a complaint about the incident after the Delhi Police took action in the case and approached the hotel. Following the complaint, Ashish Pandey was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including causing hurt (323), criminal intimidation (506) and using force with the intent to outrage the modesty of a woman (354). He has also been booked under the Arms Act.

In order to continue further investigation in the case, the Delhi Police had sought an additional custody of Ashish Pandey to take him to Lucknow and recover the weapon. However, Pandey’s counsel, who opposed his client’s custody said that Ashish was ready to submit the pistol license in the court and for further cooperation in the case.

Ashish Pandey’s counsel had also mentioned it in the court that the case is being politically motivated due to hype in the media. Speaking in his defence, Ashish Pandey in his statement had said he did not try to threaten anybody and was carrying a weapon in his self-defense. In the surrender application, Ashish Pandey’s lawyer had said that his client was being falsely framed in the case.

