Ashish Pandey, the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Rakesh Pandey, had threatened to kill Gaurav Kanwar, the latter claimed in his detailed statement on Wednesday. Kanwar and his friend were at the receiving end of Ashish Pandey's hooliganism outside Delhi's Hyatt Regency hotel on October 14.

The police has booked Ashish under the Arms Act and sections of the IPC

Ashish Pandey, the son of former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Rakesh Pandey, had threatened to kill Gaurav Kanwar, the latter claimed in his detailed statement on Wednesday. Kanwar and his friend were at the receiving end of Ashish Pandey’s hooliganism outside Delhi’s Hyatt Regency hotel on October 14. In his hand-written statement, the victim has also sought police protection following the incident and extended his cooperation in identifying the accused.

The video of the incident that was reportedly recorded by a women sitting at the back in the car of politician’s son has gone viral on social media, sparking public outrage at the display of VIP arrogance. In the video, Pandey can be seen hurling abuses at the couple with a gun in his right hand.

Kanwar claimed that he went to Delhi’s 5-star hotel for dinner with his friend on the night of October 13. Meanwhile, the police has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Ashish Pandey who is currently on the run. He is believed to be in Uttar Pradesh. Ritesh Pandey, the brother of the accused, is an MLA in Uttar Pradesh.

Statement of Gaurav Kanwar who was threatened with a gun by #AshishPandey outside Delhi's Hyatt Regency hotel on 14th October. pic.twitter.com/fYF5opyOIY — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018

The police has booked Ashish under the Arms Act and sections of the IPC, including those related to causing hurt (323), criminal intimidation (506) and using force with the intent to outrage the modesty of a woman (354).

The Delhi Police has also sent a show-cause notice to the hotel for alleged negligence in the matter. The 5-star hotel has assured full cooperation with the investigating authorities relating to the case.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More