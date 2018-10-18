Hyatt Regency hotel brawl: Ashish Pandey, who approached Delhi's Patiala House Court for surrender on Thursday, pleaded not guilty over the Hyatt Regency hotel brawl. Speaking to ANI, Pandey said he is being projected like he is a wanted terrorist and the police across the nation is looking for him. Expressing his resentment over the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him, Pandey said if someone checks the CCTV footage, he/she will find who actually went to ladies toilet that night and who threatened whom.

Ashish Pandey, who approached Delhi’s Patiala House Court for surrender on Thursday, pleaded not guilty over the Hyatt Regency hotel brawl. Speaking to ANI, Pandey said he is being projected like he is a wanted terrorist and the police across the nation is looking for him. Expressing his resentment over the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him, Pandey said if someone checks the CCTV footage, he/she will find who actually went to ladies toilet that night and who threatened whom.

Pandey also said that he took the gun with him for safety and he didn’t brandish revolver and the weapon was hanging behind him all the time. He didn’t address that girl even after she pushed him and made obscene hand gestures, he added.

However, the VVIP brat said that he has full faith in judiciary and that’s why he decided to surrender and there is no history of police case against him.

Earlier, Pandey’s lawyer S P M Triathi said that his client was wrongly framed in the FIR and subjected to media trial. The surrender application further said that Pandey was ready to submit before the court voluntarily and the police should be directed to take him into custody if required.

The son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey was on the run after he reportedly brandished a gun at a couple after a brawl and threatened them in the foyer of Delhi’s Hyatt Regency hotel on October 14.

After the video of the incident went viral, Delhi police took suo moto cognisance of the matter and contacted the Hyatt Regency, which later filed a complaint with the police. The Delhi Police have booked Ashish under the Arms Act and several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those related to causing hurt (323), criminal intimidation (506) and using force with the intent to outrage the modesty of a woman (354). A Delhi court on Wednesday also issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Pandey.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More