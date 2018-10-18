Hyatt Regency hotel brawl: Ashish Pandey, who approached Delhi's Patiala House Court for surrender on Thursday over the Hyatt Regency hotel brawl, was sent to 1-day police custody, reports said. The Delhi Police formally arrested Pandey for brandishing a gun outside Hyatt Regency on October 14. The police also moved an application before Delhi's Patiala House Court seeking four days custodial remand of the son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey.

In Patiala House Court, Public prosecutor said they need the custodial remand of Pandey as the accused needs to be taken Lucknow and to recover the weapon.

Pandey’s counsel opposed the remand application and said his client was ready for cooperation and they were submitting the pistol’s licence in the court. The defence lawyer further said the matter is politically motivated and his client is suffering just due to media hype, and because his father was an MP.

Earlier, Pandey’s lawyer S P M Triathi said that his client was wrongly framed in the FIR and subjected to media trial. The surrender application further said that Pandey was ready to submit before the court voluntarily and the police should be directed to take him into custody if required.

The VVIP brat said that he has full faith in judiciary and that’s why he decided to surrender and there is no history of police case against him. He was on the run after he reportedly brandished a gun at a couple after a brawl and threatened them in the foyer of Delhi’s Hyatt Regency hotel on October 14.

After the video of the incident went viral, Delhi police took suo moto cognisance of the matter and contacted the Hyatt Regency, which later filed a complaint with the police. The Delhi Police have booked Ashish under the Arms Act and several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those related to causing hurt (323), criminal intimidation (506) and using force with the intent to outrage the modesty of a woman (354). A Delhi court on Wednesday also issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Pandey.

