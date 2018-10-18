Hyatt Regency hotel brawl: Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, who was on the run after brandishing a gun at a five-star hotel in the Capital city, surrendered himself before Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday to avert his arrest by the Delhi Police, reports said. The Delhi police have booked Ashish under the Arms Act and several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those related to causing hurt (323), criminal intimidation (506) and using force with the intent to outrage the modesty of a woman (354).

Delhi court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Pandey who was seen brandishing a gun at a couple after a brawl and threatening them in the foyer of Delhi’s Hyatt Regency hotel on October 14. After the video of the incident went viral, Delhi police took suo moto cognisance of the matter and contacted the Hyatt Regency, which later filed a complaint with the police.

The Delhi Police raided the residence of Pandey in Lucknow and reviewed the CCTV footage installed there, but Pandey was nowhere to be found. According to reports, a Uttar Pradesh special task force also questioned Pandey’s friends to find out the whereabouts of VVIP brat.

As per victim Kanwar Gaurav Singh’s statement, it all began after a group of women hurled abuses at him and got into a fight with his woman friend when he was accompanying her to a washroom. When Gaurav and his friends were leaving, the same group of women was waiting for them with four men and it was Ashish Pandey who brandished his gun and said that he’ll kill Gaurav.

