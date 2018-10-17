Delhi court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP, who was seen brandishing a gun outside Delhi's Hyatt Regency hotel on October 14. Ashish has been booked under the Arms Act and several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those related to causing hurt (323), criminal intimidation (506) and using force with the intent to outrage the modesty of a woman (354).

Ashish Pandey was seen waving his gun at a couple after a brawl and threatening them in the foyer of the 5-star Delhi hotel.

Delhi court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP, who was seen brandishing a gun outside Delhi’s Hyatt Regency hotel on October 14. Delhi police have booked him under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), however, he continues to stay elusive. Ashish Pandey was seen waving his gun at a couple after a brawl and threatening them in the foyer of the 5-star Delhi hotel. The video of the incident had immediately gone viral.

Earlier, Delhi Police raided the residence of Ashish Pandey in Lucknow and reviewed the CCTV footage installed there, but Pandey was nowhere to be found. According to reports, a Uttar Pradesh special task force is questioning Pandey’s friends to find out the whereabouts of VVIP brat.

Meanwhile, the victim, identified as Kanwar Gaurav Singh, has given a detailed statement on what happened that day.

As per Gaurav’s statement, it all began when he accompanied his woman friend to a washroom, where a group of women were already present. The women present there started hurling abuses at him and got into a fight with his woman friend.

Later, when Gaurav and his friends were leaving, the same group of women was waiting for them. They were with four men.

It was then, Ashish Pandey, waived his gun and said that he’ll kill Gaurav.

After the video of the incident went viral, Delhi police took suo moto cognisance of the matter and contacted the Hyatt Regency, which later filed a complaint with the police.

