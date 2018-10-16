Former BSP MP son Ashish Pandey threatens woman outside Delhi's 5-star hotel: The investigating police officer said that the FIR was filed on the complaint filed by Assistant Security Manager, Hyatt Regency Hotel, RK Puram, Delhi.

Hyatt Regency Delhi on Tuesday issued an official statement on the reports talking about former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey’s son Ashish Pandey brandishing his gun and threatening a woman outside Delhi’s 5-star hotel. In the official statement, Hyatt Regency Delhi said that the safety and security of its guests was the hotel’s primary concerns. The statement stated that they have taken the incident seriously and have also filed a complaint with the concerned police authorities. The statement added that in order to ensure the safety of its guests they employ a wide range of physical security measures and several security protocols.

The 5-star hotel in Delhi further assured full cooperation with the investigating authorities relating to the case. The official statement comes after a video of Ashish Pandey brandishing and threatening a woman outside the Hyatt Regency went viral on social media platforms. As per reports, after the media highlighted the case, the accused in the incident, former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey’s son, Ashish Pandey, fled from his home and is said to be absconding.

The safety & security of our guests is our primary concern. We take the incident seriously & have been working with the local police authorities on the same: Hyatt Regency Delhi on Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, seen brandishing a gun outside the hotel pic.twitter.com/HxtVz35UIg — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018

Commenting on the matter, deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, said that Law and Order is no one’s priority. He added that everyone is putting in their efforts to frame AAP MLAs. In what could be perceived as an attack on the central government, Sisodia added that the day Law & order is made a priority, it will be back on track.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the media reports, the Delhi police has reportedly booked Ashish Pandey under Arms Act. A Look Out Circular (LOC) notice has also been issued by Delhi Police against Rakesh Pandey’s son Ashish Pandey.

Reports add that Lucknow Police, on Tuesday, arrived at Ashish Pandey’s residence in Uttar Pradesh.

This is Delhi for you. Any other impression is purely accidental or a facade.. Posted by Peri Maheshwer on Monday, 15 October 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More