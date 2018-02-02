The 19 year old girl was allegedly raped inside a cinema hall in Telangana while watching the movie. The following incident took place on January 29, when the two had gone to watch Padmaavat at Prashant theatre in Secunderabad in Hyderabad. After the accused found the nearby seats to be empty, he forced himself on the girl. Acting swiftly on the complaint filed by the girl, the accused was arrested by the police. The shocking incident of a girl being raped in the cinema hall in Hyderabad comes just two months after a 16-year-old was gang-raped inside a movie theater in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

The accused has been identified as 23-year-old K Bhikshapati from Jangaon.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that the accused met survivor through social media platform, Facebook, a few months ago. The two had decided to meet on January 29, the day when accused came to Hyderabad to meet his relatives living in the city. Reports suggested that the duo visited Indira Park in morning and later in the afternoon Bhikshapati took her to the movie hall. In the complaint filed the victim alleged that the accused raped her on the pretext of marriage.

As per a report by TOI, the accused and the victim had met at Swathi Hotel near Secunderabad railway station around 20 days ago. After meeting at the hotel, the duo went to the house of Bhikshapati’s sister. Following the complaint by the victim, the police registered a rape case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that the accused was able to take advantage because there were only a few people in the theatre. Also, the entire seats near them were empty. Acting swiftly, the police nabbed the accused on January 31. A case has also been registered against the cinema hall for negligence.