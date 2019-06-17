Hyderabad bar dancer stripped: Four women were arrested for allegedly stripping and thrashing a female co-worker in Begumpet area of Hyderabad in Telangana. reports say, a few months after she joined, the management started pressurizing her to visit and perform sexual acts with people visiting the pub.

Hyderabad bar dancer stripped: Four women were arrested for allegedly thrashing and stripping a female bar dancer in Begumpet area of Hyderabad in Telangana on Sunday, June 17, 2019. According to police reports in Panjagutta, the dancer had joined the pub at Begumpet a few months back, however, soon after her joining, the management started pressurising her to perform sexual acts with people visiting the pub.

According to the victim, the violent act followed when she refused to comply with the demands of the management. Eventually, four of her female colleagues and a male thrashed and stripped after she turned down their demand for paid sex.

A case has been registered against the accused under IPC section 354 (Assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) .

All the four women have been arrested by the local police while the accused man is on the run. Local police authorities said that efforts are ongoing to nab the culprit. Meanwhile, Telangana Director General of Police Mahender Reddy has sought a report from the Circle Inspector, Panjagutta, over the alleged incident.

Similarly, in Kamrup district of Assam over 500 men tried to force woman dancers to strip during a cultural programme following which police arrested two persons involved in the incident. The dancers of the group were heckled by the spectators who demanded they strip and perform. The dancers managed to escape from the programme while their vehicles were pelted with stones.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App