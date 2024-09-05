Hyderabad Excise Police Seizes Non-Duty-Paid Liquor Worth Rs 3.85 Lakhs

Hyderabad excise police seized non-duty-paid liquor worth Rs 3.85 lakhs at RTC Cross Roads in state on Thursday.

The police said that the accused, Gopal Agrawal, a resident of Attapur, had brought the liquor from Chandigarh in a vehicle. He was trying to sell it in Hyderabad at a higher price.

“The accused had purchased the liquor at Rs 1.32 lakh in Chandigarh and was planning to sell it in Hyderabad for Rs 4 lakh and trying to make a profit by selling the liquor at a higher price in Hyderabad,” said the police in a press release.

The seizure was made by the Musheerabad Excise Police Station CI Ramakrishna at RTC Cross Roads near the Metro station. The accused was trying to shift the liquor to another vehicle when the police caught him.

The Hyderabad Excise Deputy Commissioner, KAB Shastri, appreciated the CI and his team for the seizure.