In a bizarre incident being reported from Hyderabad, a 14-year-old girl, studying in class 9, committed suicide after being insulted by the school management for failing to pay her school fees. Following the delay in the payment of her fees, the school management also barred the girl from appearing in an examination. The following incident took place on Thursday evening in Rachakonda district of Hyderabad. The class 9 girl, K Sai Deepthi, was studying at Jyothi High School in Malkajgiri, Rachakonda.

Commenting on the matter, the investigating police official said that the minor girl committed suicide by hanging herself in her residence. Speaking to media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Malkajgiri, Uma Maheshwar said, “After returning from school, the girl complained that her class teacher did not allow her to give exam and insulted her for not paying fees.” During the primary investigation, the police also recovered a note from the girl’s room. In the suicide letter, the girl said that the school made her stand outside the class for not paying the fees. She also said that following the pending fees, the school barred her from taking exams.

Further disclosing the matter, the sister of the victim said that Deepthi told her that the school management forced her to stand outside the class and insulted her for failing to pay the school fees. Victim’s elder sister said, “She told me that the teachers insulted her in front of other students for not paying fees. She looked very low and depressed with the treatment at school.” Following the complaints from the family, the Malkajgiri Police Station has registered a case of abetment to suicide against the management of Jyothi High School. Reports suggest that police are further investigating the matter.