With the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting total lockdown having brought India virtually to a standstill position, many migrant labourers are facing a tough time in coping with the situation. With neither money in their hands nor any safe shelter available during the current lockdown, the migrant labourers are the one most affected during these tumultuous times. Recognizing the important role played by these migrant labour in nation-building and in keeping the economy running, GHIAL believes that it is our society’s combined civic duty to support them in their hour need.

In line with this, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has come forward to help the migrant labour during their hour of need. In coordination with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), GHIAL has started the distribution of freshly cooked food packets to the city’s migrant labourers. From 6th April onwards, GHIAL has started distributing 1000 food packets per day (500 lunch packets + 500 dinner packets), which will continue till the lockdown is lifted (14th April). GMR Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF) is facilitating the process.

The food packets have been prepared under hygienic conditions and contain 300 gms of cooked rice items in each packet. The distribution is presently being undertaken to the migrant labour residing in the Shastripuram area by GHMC, given the restrictions of movement due to the lockdown.

Also Read: Coronavirus cases in India cross 6000 mark, UK PM Boris Johnson moved out of ICU

Recently, the development fee in the Hyderabad International Airport also slashed by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India. The new tariff order will make flying out of Hyderabad airport cheaper for both domestic and international travelers. Upon implementation of this Tariff Order, the user development fee (UDF) on domestic and international departing passengers shall be levied at 281 and 393 rupees respectively.



Earlier flyers from Hyderabad had to pay up more. While international travelers had to pay 1,700, the domestic travelers were paying up 430 rupees plus applicable taxes. Now it’s a great relief for travelers too.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App