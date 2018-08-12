NIA arrests 2 Hyderabad youth over ISIS links: The following development comes to light after NIA had registered a case in 2016 under Section 128b of IPC and 18, 18A and 18 B Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against three youths and their associates.

On Sunday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two Hyderabad youths — Mohammed Abdullah Basith (24), and Mohammed Abdul Qhadeer (19) — over their connection with an Islamic State (IS) module case of 2016. The following development comes to light after NIA had registered a case in 2016 under Section 128b of IPC and 18, 18A and 18 B Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against three youths and their associates. NIA had reportedly registered cases against Sheikh Azhar ul Islam, Mohammed Farhan Shaikh and Adnan Hassan after it was alleged that they were working for the IS and were assigned with the duty of recruiting and radicalising the Muslim youth in order to carry out terror activities across the country.

Two of the accused were arrested by the NIA after they confessed to their crimes. later, the court sentenced them 7 years of imprisonment. Reports add that the trial against the third accused, Adnan Hassan, is still underway.

Hasan was previously arrested by the NIA over his links in 2016 ISIS module case. According to the press release by the NIA, the officials said that acting on a tip-off they conducted a probe and found that Abdullah Basith was continuously in connection with Hasan. It was also found that they were conspiring with the ISIS to carry out terror activities by radicalising the Muslim youth.

During investigations, it was found that it was Adan who was supporting Basith financially in 2014 to travel to Syria. However, their planning was scrapped by the Telangana police.

As per the statement released by the NIA, the initial investigation claimed the involvement of Abdullah Basith and Mohd Abdul Qhadeer with ISIS in order to carry out terror attacks across India.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More