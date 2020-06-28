Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar has said that the re-imposition of lockdown will be a very major decision. He added that government machinery and people should be made ready for this.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to finalise the strategy to contain spread of coronavirus in the GHMC jurisdiction in the next three to four days. He said a decision will also be taken on the proposals that lockdown should be re-imposed under the GHMC limits for a few days. The CM said that there is no need to get anxious or entertain fear about the rising number of positive cases in the city as the government had made all arrangements to offer proper treatment to all the needy.

A high-level review meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan here on Sunday on containment of coronavirus, treatment available for the corona patients, strategy to be implemented in future and other related issues. Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Municipal Administration Minister K.T.Rama Rao, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Medical and Health doctors participated in the meeting. The review was held on coronavirus spread, measures taken to contain it. Minister Sri Rajender explained about the prevailing situation.

“Corona is spreading speedily all over the country. In the same way, In Telangana, there is an increase in the positive cases. When compared to the national average, the death rate in Telangana is less. There is no need for fear. Necessary treatment is given to the positive patients. We have kept thousands of beds ready in both government and private hospitals and colleges. Patients who are in critical conditions are treated in the hospitals. Asymptomatic patients are given treatment in their homes,” Sri Rajender explained.

Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Ms Shanta Kumari, in her report pointed out that the number of deaths due to the virus is at very low in the state. The average deaths due to Covid-19 at the national level are 3.04 while it is 1.52 in Telangana. She said that more number of tests are being conducted in Telangana state. All those tested positive were given the required treatment, she stated.

A detailed discussion took place at the meeting on the spread of Corona under the GHMC limits. Minister Sri Rajender said that several Medical and Health officials and medical experts are asking for another 15-day lock down under the GHMC limits.

“Hyderabad is a metropolitan city in which one crore people live. It is but natural that like other cities in the country, the spread of corona is also high in the city. People started moving around after the lock down is lifted. This led to the spread of the virus. In Chennai in Tamil Nadu, lockdown was re-imposed to contain the spread. Other cities in the country are also thinking on these lines. Medical and Health department also made proposals that the re-imposition of lockdown in Hyderabad is a good. But re-imposition of lockdown will be a very major decision. Government machinery and people should be made ready for this. Especially the police department should be kept ready. Cabinet meeting should be convened. A decision on lock down should be taken by eliciting views from all the concerned. Let us examine the situation keenly for two to three days. If need be, Cabinet will be convened in three to four days to discuss proposals for the lockdown, alternatives and other related issues and a decision will be taken,” CM KCR said.

