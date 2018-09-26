The deceased was later identified as Ramesh. It was reported that the incident took place when he was returning to his home after a court hearing. ramesh was prime accused in a murder case. As per reports, while Ramesh was returning home from a court hearing, a group of assailants approached him at 138 pillar number in Attapur.

The police which is deployed to protect the people of the country, turned mute spectators on Wednesday morning after a man was brutally killed in front of them. As per reports, the incident took place in Hyderabad’s Attapur area. The victim was later identified as Ramesh who was a resident of Siddiamber Bazar. As per reports, while Ramesh was returning home from a court hearing A a group of assailants approached him at 138 pillar number in Attapur. Following an argument, the accused attacked Ramesh using an axe. the spine-chilling incident that took place in broad daylight was witnessed by several passersby, police and traffic constable. However, no one stepped up for Ramesh’s rescue and he dies at pillar number 143 in Hyderabad.

As per a report by a local daily, after killing Ramesh in the presence of several security officials, the accused didn’t just flee from the spot but stood at the place for quite some time. while one of the accused adjusted his clothes, the other stood beside the body with an axe in his hand.

While two stood near Ramesh’s body, two were said to be managing the crowd using sticks.

The matter was highlighted after a video footage of the murder went viral which showed the police officers standing like mute spectators while a man was being killed in front of them.

Reports suggest that two of the accused have been nabbed by the police. Ramesh who was killed by four accused in broad daylight was facing a murder case against him. Sources suggest that Ramesh was attacked by the relatives of Mahesh Goud. It is suspected that the assailants were sent by Mahesh to take revenge for his son’s killing.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More