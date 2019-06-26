Owaisi attacks Modi over Muslims in gutter comment: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday (Wednesday, June 26, 2019) lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for diverting attention on mob lynching victims. In a statement to news agency ANI, the AIMIM chief said the prime minister can remember Shah Bano’s case but not the names of Tabrez Ansari, Akhlaq and Pehlu Khan who were victims of mob lynching.
Questioning PM Modi’s nature of administration where ministers had garlanded the murderers of Alimuddin Ansari, Owaisi said PM Modi could give reservation to Muslims if he had no control over his ministers’ disgusting speech.
In another statement, the Hyderabad MP said there’s a big difference between the BJP’s work and word. It seems, PM Modi wants to follow the steps of former prime minister Narasimha Rao who was responsible for the demolition of Babri Masjid, Owaisi said.
Owaisi blasted out at PM Modi after 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari was brutally beaten by a mob in Jharkhand. The AIMIM chief said such incidents will not stop as the BJP and RSS are continuously escalating a feeling against Muslims in the society, he said.
The state government would conduct Tabrez’s family, however, alleged that the attack was communal as he was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’, he said.
A 24-year-old man was beaten by a mob in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in an alleged theft case. In a video that surfaced online, he can be seen being forced to chant Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman. Two police personnel had been suspended in this case.