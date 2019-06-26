Owaisi attacks Modi over Muslims in gutter comment: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Shah Bano, but failed to mention the names of Tabrez Ansari, Akhlaq and Pehlu Khan who were victims of mob lynching.

Owaisi attacks Modi over Muslims in gutter comment: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday (Wednesday, June 26, 2019) lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for diverting attention on mob lynching victims. In a statement to news agency ANI, the AIMIM chief said the prime minister can remember Shah Bano’s case but not the names of Tabrez Ansari, Akhlaq and Pehlu Khan who were victims of mob lynching.

Questioning PM Modi’s nature of administration where ministers had garlanded the murderers of Alimuddin Ansari, Owaisi said PM Modi could give reservation to Muslims if he had no control over his ministers’ disgusting speech.

In another statement, the Hyderabad MP said there’s a big difference between the BJP’s work and word. It seems, PM Modi wants to follow the steps of former prime minister Narasimha Rao who was responsible for the demolition of Babri Masjid, Owaisi said.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi: PM remembers Shah Bano. Didn't he remember Tabrez Ansari, Akhlaq, Pehlu Khan? Didn't he remember that his Minister had garlanded the murderers of Alimuddin Ansari? If someone is making the 'gutter' comment, then why do you not give Muslims reservation? pic.twitter.com/EBrJxemph0 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

Owaisi blasted out at PM Modi after 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari was brutally beaten by a mob in Jharkhand. The AIMIM chief said such incidents will not stop as the BJP and RSS are continuously escalating a feeling against Muslims in the society, he said.

A Owaisi: No Muslim MP from your party comes. Who is keeping them behind? You. There's a difference b/wtheir words&ideology. Narasimha Rao was responsible for Babri Masjid demolition, despite being PM he couldn't do anything. Now there's PM Modi who wants to work on his ideology. — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

The state government would conduct Tabrez’s family, however, alleged that the attack was communal as he was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’, he said.

A 24-year-old man was beaten by a mob in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in an alleged theft case. In a video that surfaced online, he can be seen being forced to chant Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman. Two police personnel had been suspended in this case.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App