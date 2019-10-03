Hyderabad Nizam fund case: The Pakistan government said the ruling ignores the illegal annexation Hyderabad with India that forced the Nizam to transfer 1,007,940 pounds to then Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Habib Ibrahim Rahimtoola to procure weapons to defend his people and the state from Indian invasion.

Hyderabad Nizam fund case: The Foreign Office (FO) in Islamabad on Wednesday said Pakistan is closely examining all aspects of the judgment delivered by the High Court of England and Wales in Hyderabad Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan’s wealth case and will take further action in light of legal advice received. The Pakistan government said the ruling ignores the illegal annexation Hyderabad with India that forced the Nizam to transfer 1,007,940 pounds to then Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Habib Ibrahim Rahimtoola to procure weapons to defend his people and the state from Indian invasion.

The controversy regarding the Hyderabad Nizam’s wealth came to light after the then Pakistan government tried to withdraw money from NatWest Bank in the UK. The bank authorities were legally bound and they had left with no other option than informing India about Pakistan’s request. India objected to Pakistan’s request tooth and nail and the account was freezed until NatWest Bank found the rightful owner of the wealth.

In 2013, Pakistan said no case related to the Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan’s wealth could be filed against it in the ICJ since it is a sovereign nation. The sons of the nizam argued that Pakistan only held the money as a trustee but they were the legal beneficiaries. Mukarram Jah (the titular 8th Nizam of Hyderabad) and his younger brother Muffakham Jah are said to be the rightful owners of the Nizam’s huge wealth.

Again, Pakistan changed its stand on the issue and told a court it can’t repay the money to India since Mir Osman Ali Khan had gifted 1,007,940 pounds to Pakistan through its High Commissioner to the UK Habib Ibrahim Rahimtoola. After adding the interest in the initial amount, the sum is now valued at 35 million pounds. But all hell broke loose for Pakistan when Hyderabad was annexed with India in 1948. Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan said his minister had transferred the money without his Knowledge for safe-keeping.

Osman Ali Khan fought a legal battle till the end of his life. When he realised that he wouldn’t be able to win the case during his lifetime, he formed a trust and entrusted it with the responsibility to bring the money back from England. Reports said the then British government had also planned to usurp Nizam’s wealth when he took ill in 1944. The British, who were ruling India then, had prepared estimates of Mir Osman Ali’s property. In his detailed 17-page top-secret reports of May 1945, Sir Arthur C Lothian had put the Nizam’s personal fortune at some 100 million pounds.

On Wednesday, Justice Marcus Smith ruled in favour of the descendants of the Nizam of Hyderabad and India at the Rolls Building of London High Court and ruled that Pakistan lacked the proof to lay claim to the money.

