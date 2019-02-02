23-year-old Sai Kumar filed a complaint against 24-year-old Pulleri Divya who was accused to kidnap and beat him up at different locations by her and 5 other people. Sai Kumar said that he was called at a place in Secunderabad and forced to sit on their bikes and was whipped by sticks.

A 24-year-old woman techie, working as Project Management Officer at Wipro, got arrested by the Hyderabad Police on Friday. The woman was accused of kidnapping a youth, who according to her was harassing her. The woman is identified as Pulleri Divya who took help of 5 others to commit the crime. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Srinivasa Rao, Gopalapuram Division, Divya called Sai Kumar to a place in Secunderabad. When he reached there, all the charged assaulted him and influenced him to sit on one of their three bikes. They took him to two distinct areas and whipped and beat him with sticks.

The police also revealed that Sai Kumar had gone to work in the house of Pravalika in Borabanda where she once used the mobile phone of her friend Divya to call the carpenter. After which Sai Kumar started calling Divya and was sending her messages on Whatsapp. Later the accused decided to take revenge and took help of 5 other people which included 2 cab drivers, a security guard and diesel mechanic to kidnap him.

The victim, 23-year-old Sai Kumar has filed the complaint at Gopalapuram police station, following which an investigation was ordered into the matter. All of the accused were arrested on Friday and were charged with criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and attempt to murder.

ACP K.Srinivas Rao later said that if any woman faces humiliation and harassment, she should never take the law in her hand otherwise she becomes the accused. She should go to the nearest police station or approach the female police team and should lodge a complaint.

