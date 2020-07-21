Accused Reddy Sandeep had earlier committed two thefts in Vizag of Andhra Andhra Pradesh. He was arrested and sent to judicial remand. When he was released from jail, he saw a business opportunity in fraud plasma donation.

Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, East Zone Team, Hyderabad city, apprehended one cheating fraudster by name Reddy Sandeep, who cheated the innocent people in the guise of donating Covid plasma and thereby earning easy money.

Accused Reddy Sandeep hails from Ponugutivalasa, Rajam, Srikakulam, A.P. He completed his graduation in the year 2016 and also completed computer hardware networking at his native place. Due to unemployment and lack of income source, he also committed two thefts in Vizag of Andhra Andhra Pradesh and was sent to judicial remand after arrest.

After releasing from jail, he saw that the society is facing pandemic situation during Covid-19. In this process, he observed that there is a huge demand for plasma of the persons recovered from Covid positive and antiviral drugs for Covid. Subsequently, he started browsing Facebook, Instagram and other social networking apps to find out the persons seeking for plasma donors and seller of antiviral drugs for Covid positive patient.

Accordingly, he contacted them over phone and stated that he is a Covid recovered patient and that he is willing to donate the plasma, as per their requirement. In this process, he requested them to send some amount for transportation. As the victim sends the amount to him through online payment apps, he’d evade them. He also cheated some people in the guise of arranging Tocilizumab 400 mg drug, which is used as antiviral for Covid. Till now he cheated more than 200 people.

The accused along with seized property were handed over to SHO Panjagutta PS, for taking necessary action. It is appealed to citizens to be aware of such fraudsters and not to make any proactive payments.

The above arrest were made under the supervision of Sri K.Srinivas, Inspector of Police, Commissioner’s Task Force, East Zone Team, SI’s Sri Govindu Swamy, G.Srinivas Reddy and C.Venkatesh and the staff of East Zone Task Force Team, Hyderabad city .

