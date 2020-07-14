As the demand for antiviral drugs namely Remdesivir, Actemra and FabiFlu increases across the country, The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday apprehended an 8-member gang, who started black marketing of emergency drug for Covid-19 patients to earn easy money illegally.

The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force Hyderabad, South Zone Team with the assistance of Chaderghat Police apprehended eight members gang who are Black marketing generic versions of Remdesivir, Actemra and Fabiflu Tablets which are being used for Antiviral medicine for Covid-19 patients. Seized (51) Remdesivir 100 mg injections, (09) Actemra 400 mg and (04) 80 Mg injections and net cash Rs 55,000/-total worth Rs. 35,55,000/- at the instance of accused.

Basing on vast publicity of Antiviral Drug namely Remdesivir, Actemra and FabiFlu Tablets around the country the demand of usage of these medicines increased within a short period. The drug Remdesivir has been manufacturing by Hetero Company located unit at Sangareedy. In this crisis the above accused formed a group and started black marketing of emergency drug for Covid-19 patients to earn easy money illegally.

The prime accused K. Venkata Subramanyam @ Phani is a native of Secunderabad who is professionally a Managing Director for the company styled as “SRI MEDICURE PRODUCTS (OPC) PVT LTD” and operating from his residence at Anandabagh, Malkajgiri. He claims to be purchasing the drugs from Hetero Company situated at Sangareddy. Further accused K. Venkata Subramanyam @ Phani is selling the same to his immediate associate by name Santosh Kumar for the profit of Rs. 3500/-, subsequently the said Santosh Kumar is selling the products to K. Kishore and Mohd. Shaker with a profit of Rs. 6,000/-, further kishore and Shakir are reselling the same to Rahul for a profit of Rs. 8000/-, at the end said Rahul is selling the same drug to the customers through Firdouz and Saif for profit of 15,000/- to 18.000/-. Finally, the medicine is being sold for a price between 30,000 to 40,000, depending on the demand.

Further, the accused Rahul also procuring Actemra Drug from Delhi through one Gagan Khurana and selling the same to the needy customers at higher price.

Seized items:

No Medicine Quantity MRP Black market price per item.

1 Covifer (Remdesivir) 51 5,400/- 30,000 – 40,000

2 Actemra(Tocilizumab)-400mg 09 40,000/ 90,000 – 1,00,000

3 Actemra (Tocilizumab)-80 mg 04 8,000/- 25,000

4 FabiFlu 180 strips 3,500/- 4000 – 5000

5 Covid-19 Rapid testing kits. 100 pcs 1,200/- 1500 -1800

6 Net cash —– —— 55,000

7 Cell phones —– —— 08

Total Worth Rs. 35,55,000/-

Procedure of sale/use of above mentioned drugs:

It has been clearly mentioned on the box that the medicine is supposed to be meant for institutional/Hospital sale only. Remdesivir drug comes with a consent form that has to be filled and signed by the patient/attendants and concerned doctor at the time of administration of drug. A copy of consent form has to be handed over to patient or attendants. It is the duty of the institution to ensure availability of consent form all the time especially during inspection by CDSCO/DCGI.

