V. Kota Reddy, who is the managing director of realty major Sri Aditya Homes Pvt Limited, has been accused of cheating Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali. He sold them 6 acres of lake lands, which was not meant for construction purposes.

Hyderabad-based builder sells Raviryal pond land, not meant for construction work, to Sachin Tendulkar’s wife Anjali, and actress Ramyakrishna and Nayanatara. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has allegedly been cheated by a Hyderabad-based realtor. This fact came to light following a dispute between two builders, following which the police filed a case. Due to the dispute, many other murky details are now coming into the open.

The managing director of realty major Sri Aditya Homes Pvt Limited, V. Kota Reddy, has been charged with cheating the former cricketers, among others, by the company’s director Sudheer Reddy, who is also his brother-in-law. Sudheer claimed that Kota Reddy had cheated celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, and actress Ramyakrishna and Nayanatara by selling them FTL lands or lake beds. Lands of the lake were sold to Sachin’s wife Anjali, Ramyakrishna and Nayanatara near Hyderabad.

Kota Reddy allegedly sold the lake lands of Raviryal pond located near Hyderabad. Raviryal is a big lake located 40 km from Hyderabad, in Maheswaram Mandal of Ranga Reddy district in Telangana; it’s a vital water source for 3,000 acres of agriculture land of four villages. But it is gradually being occupied by many land sharks.

Sudheer Reddy said he would write to the President of India and the Prime Minister about his brother-inlaw cheating Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, saying that it is an insult to the nation. Sudheer Reddy told The Daily Guardian: “They sold the lake lands of Raviryal for high costs to Sachin Tendulkar without revealing that they are FTL lands. Tendulkar does not know about them. He sold six acres of land to Sachin Tendulkar, one acre to Nayanatara and one acre to Ramyakrishna. That land is not useful for any construction and development. It’s a lake property, as declared by the government. Kota Reddy told him he is going to develop those lands and make real estate ventures. Sachin Tendulkar came to his home and had lunch too.”

The entire episode came to light due to a false gun case. The Aditya Homes MD had filed a case against his brother-in-law Sudheer Reddy regarding his gun. Based on the complaint, first, the police booked Sudheer Reddy. The accused was questioned, but it turned out to be a false case. Actually, Kota Reddy had given the gun to Sudheer Reddy during elections to keep it in his home. The other allegation of Kota Reddy that Sudheer Reddy had stolen documents from him also turned out to be false. So, Sudheer Reddy filed a case against Kota Reddy for the false case and spilled the beans of his brother-in-law’s allegedly fraud transactions.

Sudheer Reddy alleged that his brother-in-law had cheated Vamsi Ram Builders too and submitted proofs, in a joint venture of villas, without authorisation of Vamsi Ram Builders. Kota Reddy’s company Sri Aditya Homes has sold villas to many. Now, Vamsi Ram Builders too have filed a case against Kota Reddy. It has come to light that Kota Reddy is involved in many such transactions.

Sudheer Reddy said, “My brother-in-law Kota Reddy is conspiring to grab my home in the Jubilee Hills area; that is why he is trying to slap false cases on me. He cheated many people, including celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar. He even tried to grab heritage lands near Golconda forts.”

Sudheer Reddy alleged that there are a number of cases against Kota Reddy. On the basis of these complaints, Hyderabad police has questioned the realtor and his son, Aditya Reddy.

